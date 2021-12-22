Beneficiaries tell PM how govt schemes changed their lives

PRAYAGRAJ Around two dozen women beneficiaries interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on Tuesday and conveyed their experiences about how their lives changed after becoming members of self-help groups in their villages under various welfare schemes launched by the government.

“I was honoured when Modiji approached us. He not only asked us about our experiences but also motivated us to do better in our lives and also make efforts to change lives of those around us,” said Yashoda of Sultanpur, a newly appointed banking correspondent-Sakhi.

“Earlier, people in the village knew me because of my husband and father-in-law. But now I have an identity of my own. I told Modiji how I feel empowered and how people approach me for help,” said Reema Maurya, BC-Sakhi of Pratapagrah.

Poonam of Gautam Buddh Nagar, who is also a BC Sakhi, said people in her village now call her ‘Bank Didi’. Under the BC Sakhi scheme, the government had decided to deploy banking correspondent women in rural areas so that people of rural areas do not face any problem in doing money transactions and at the same time these women could also get certain employment.

“The scheme is bringing a lot of change in our lives. Not only women, men also approach us for their work. Though the commission is less than expected, we are getting the honour that we deserved,” shared Poonam.

Beneficiaries of Kanya Sumangala Yojna also shared similar views.

Among others who got a chance to meet the PM was Ishika Verma, 14, one of the beneficiaries of Kanya Sumangala Yojna, who lost her father a few years ago and had come to attend the event with her mother.

“I had a chance to meet the PM and even got photographs clicked with him and the chief minister,” said Palak Mishra, 13, of Pratapgarh.

“The PM asked how I was doing in studies and if I was facing any difficulties. He even asked about my family,” said Shreya Tripathi, a student from Govindpur locality.