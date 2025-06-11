Betrayal tale in Balrampur: Wife, partner push man into river; body found, duo arrested

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW A shocking crime unfolded in UP’s Siddarthanagar district, where a woman, with the help of her partner, allegedly drugged and killed her husband and later dumped the body into river Rapti in Balrampur. The accused, Sangeeta, 35, and her rumoured lover Anil Shukla, 27, were arrested on Tuesday evening after the skeletal remains of the victim were recovered based on the duo’s confession, police said on Wednesday. On June 2, the duo allegedly mixed poison in the ‘prasad’ offered during a visit to Vibhuti Narayan Temple in Balrampur, rendering Kannan unconscious and killed him near a bridge on river Rapti. (Pic for representation)

According to circle officer of Shohratgarh, Sujeet Rai, Sangeeta and Anil conspired to kill Kannan, 48. On June 2, they allegedly mixed poison in the ‘prasad’ offered during a visit to Vibhuti Narayan Temple in Balrampur, rendering Kannan unconscious and killed him near a bridge on river Rapti. The duo pushed him out of a vehicle and dumped his body on the banks of the river near Kothari Bridge in Balrampur district, nearly 60 km from Siddharthnagar, he added.

“The investigation began when Sangeeta filed a missing person report at the Dhebarua police station, claiming her husband was missing. However, during sustained interrogation, Sangeeta cracked under pressure and confessed to the crime, revealing her illicit relationship with Anil Shukla alias Vivek,” said the CO. A police team subsequently recovered the skeletal remains, which were identified based on the clothing.

“Both accused, Sangeeta and Anil, have been taken into custody and sent to jail on Tuesday,” he added.

Sangeeta, a resident of Rakhat Narkata Garh village, had reported her husband missing since the evening of June 1. Kannan’s younger brother, Nebu Lal, filed an FIR on June 2 regarding the disappearance.

Villagers informed the police that they had seen Sangeeta with her husband on June 1 evening. Further inquiries confirmed that Kannan and Sangita left the village together, where Anil Shukla was already waiting in a vehicle. From there, they proceeded to Balrampur on the pretext of offering prayers at the temple, where the planned murder was executed. Sangita and Anil were sent to jail on Wednesday.