Ghosi bypoll: BJP leaders say Opposition alliance a fake one

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday described the opposition alliance that is unitedly backing the Samajwadi Party in the Ghosi by-poll as ‘thugbandhan (fake alliance)’ while the ruling party’s allies turned up the heat through some psychological posturing. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary at a public meeting in poll-bound Ghosi constituency on Saturday with party candidate Dara Singh Chauhan and others. (SOURCED)

“The opposition alliance is a fake one. It’s a thugbandhan,” deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said during the campaign. The other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who had camped in Ghosi and held door-to-door contacts, engaged in some clever word play, claiming that the SP candidate would forfeit his deposit.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, too, was in Ghosi to campaign where he said that the SP candidate stood no chance in the bypoll, which is being widely considered as the first test of the opposition and BJP alliance that has now been set up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It was SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who upped the rhetoric.

“Shivpalji, along with many Samajwadi Party lawmakers, is in touch with BJP leadership and could join soon,” said Rajbhar who has rejoined the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and is now hoping to get a call from Raj Bhavan for being sworn in as minister in the Yogi government 2.0 after the September 5 bypoll.

He made the remark soon after Shivpal had declared that he would campaign in Ghosi till the polling to guard against any foul play.

Earlier, SBSP chief had targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming that he meets chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the dead of the night and that he also had a photo too.

“Yogi’s work ethics are commendable. He hardly rests unlike Akhileshji or Mayawatiji or other opposition leaders,” Rajbhar added.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, energy minister AK Sharma, minorities welfare minister Danish Azad and industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ also campaigned for the BJP.