Bhatkhande varsity convocation: Education shapes up character of society, brings prosperity in country, says guv

Lucknow Governor Anandiben Patel and chief guest Pandit Sajan Mishra awarded degrees to 48 students during the Bhatkhande Sangeet Sansthan Abhimat Vishwavidyalaya’s convocation ceremony organised here on Friday. She also congratulated students for their achievements.

Speaking on the occasion governor said that the fact that students from abroad, who won medals, showed the popularity of Bhatkhande Sangeet Sansthan in other countries.

“The guru is supreme, because only the guru gives you knowledge. He makes you understand what is good or bad, and he gives you self-confidence. Guru alone guides you on the right path. Education has to be taken forward if the country is to. Whatever survey about education is conducted by the state government and the central government, it should be discussed in the university. At present, more than 50% of the girls are anaemic, which must change for betterment of the country,” Anandiben said.

Giving an example from Gujarat, she said, “In 2001, only 49% girls were educated, we started the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in Gujarat. Within 10 years, this figure reached above 99%. At the same time, the ratio of women against men was 904 women against 1000 men. Today, there are 1017 women against 1000 men.”

She said, only education shapes up the character of the society, it brings prosperity in the country. In order to popularise music, the university should organise competitions in at least 10 colleges of the city every year and winners should be awarded on January 26 (Republic Day), she added.

The governor also directed the university officials to prepare online courses for taking the Indian music to a new height.

Padma Bhushan Sajan Mishra, the chief guest, said, “Music is the only science left in which blessings are taken by touching the feet of one’s guru. However, this tradition is slowly disappearing now.”

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence was also observed in the memory of CDS General Bipin Rawat who died two days ago in a helicopter crash.

A souvenir of Bhatkhande was released and the university students presented captivating performances of Bharatnatyam, Kathak and classical singing on the occasion.