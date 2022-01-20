Bhim Army chief to contest against Yogi in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the assembly election against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur urban seat.

Chief election in-charge of Bhim Army, Dr Mohammad Akib said Chandrashekhar Azad would contest the assembly election from Gorakhpur urban seat on the ticket of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), the political outfit launched by the Bhim Army in 2020.

Azad will contest the election on the issue of social justice and share in power of dalits, backwards, Muslims and weaker sections of society. Under the BJP government, the weaker sections had been suppressed. To take the fight for social justice to the Hindutva stronghold Gorakhpur, the Azad Samaj Party had decided to field party chief Chandrashekhar Azad against chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

The Azad Samaj Party would release its election manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections within two days, he said. After failing to stitch an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had announced on Tuesday that his Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) would contest the assembly election alone. On Thursday, he called upon the party workers to gear up for the contest against chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been winning the assembly election on Gorakhpur urban seat since 1989. The present BJP MLA from Gorakhpur urban seat Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has won the seat four times. Yogi Adityanath converted Gorakhpur into a Hindutva stronghold after winning the Lok Sabha election in 1998. He won the Lok Sabha seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Yogi vacated the seat after becoming chief minister in 2017. In the by-poll held in 2018, the BJP suffered setback after Nishad Party leader Praveen Nishad, who contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket, defeated BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla. In 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP captured the seat.

Among the 4.53 lakh voters in Gorakhpur urban seat, majority consists of upper castes, trader community, Muslims and backwards. Dalits constitute around 25,000 to 30,000 voters who support the BJP or the BSP in the consecutive assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The BSP enjoys hold over the Jatav voters. BSP candidates had polled 15,000 to 24,000 votes in the last four assembly (2002,2007, 2012 and 2017), The Samajwadi Party that enjoys hold over the OBC and Muslim voters, had been challenging the BJP in the consecutive assembly elections since the early nineties, said Satyadeo Singh, a teacher in government college, Gorakhpur.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of Gorakhnath temple that is revered by Hindus belonging to upper caste, backward and dalit sections. The sah- bhoj (community feast) with the dalit community organized by Yogi Adityanath has strengthened his hold over the Scheduled Castes. As an MP, he also launched movements for the rights of marginalized communities, including Musahars and Vantangiyas. In return, these communities had been voting for the BJP in the elections, he said.

BJP state unit spokesperson Sameer Singh said under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the party had been working on the Hindutva and development agenda and all communities benefited with the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government with ‘sabka saath- sabka vikas’ mantra. The Bhim Army indulged in caste politics and had nsupport base in Gorakhpur region, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON