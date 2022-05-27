Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for his alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show.

Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor. He said it is very unfortunate that police did not register case on the complaint filed by the teacher who was attacked by the students. Instead, the FIR was registered against the victim teacher on students’ complaint, he said.

Azad also threatened to launch agitation if police did not register case against those who attacked the professor on the campus. The Dalit professor had first faced the fury of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students on May 10 when they raised slogans against him. Again, on May 18, an LU student slapped him in the presence of the university security guard.

Meanwhile, Azad’s visit to Lucknow University campus was not well received by a section of students who raised slogans in the name of Hindu deity. In retaliation, the members of the Dalit community and supporters of Azad raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’.

Later, while raising objection over Azad’s visit to the university campus, the LU students gave representation to vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

Besides Azad, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has also come out in support of the professor. In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on Prof Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.

The letter reads, “Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers’ body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus.”

The association has requested the CM that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.

The association’s chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and threatened to kill him.