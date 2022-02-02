Bhogaon case: SIT files chargesheet against JNV principal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Uttar Pradesh government formed to investigate the 2019 death of a Class 10 girl in Bhogaon, Mainpuri, has chargesheeted the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where she studied.

The SIT is headed by the ADG Kanpur zone, Bhanu Bhaskar. The principal Sushma Sagar has been chargesheeted under section 19/21 of the POCSO Act, section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 201 (hiding evidence) in the special POCSO court in Mainpuri on Tuesday.

The Allahabad high court had taken the UP police to task in this case, following which SIT was constituted again, as the earlier one had failed to establish the motive or gather evidence.

Bhaskar led team carried out a scientific investigation into the case, for two months, before arresting principal Sagar in November. In 60 days after arresting the principal, the SIT filed the chargesheet.

The girl was found hanging in her school. A suicide note had been found in which the girl had accused harassment by some of the students as the reason for committing suicide. But her father lodged an FIR against the principal and hostel warden for an attempt to rape and murder.

