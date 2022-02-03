BHU scientist finds non-invasive way to diagnose cervical cancer

In a path-breaking study, Dr Samarendra Kumar Singh, assistant professor, School of Biotechnology, Institute of Science, BHU, has found a non-invasive way to diagnose cervical cancer in patients.

The study found a cost-effective and specific method for early detection, treatment, monitoring, the status of residual disease and distant tumour metastasis in cervical cancer patients. The study was undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Radiotherapy and Radiation Medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU.

During the study, it was shown that circulating cell-free DNA (ccf DNA) could be used as an effective marker to evaluate tumour burden in the patients — both in untreated and treated individuals. This study also shows that during concurrent chemo-radiotherapy, ccfDNA load disappeared, and after six months of follow-up appeared back due to distant metastasis. The sensitivity and specificity of this method and the short half-life of ccfDNA make this method reliable and potent as an affordable and real-time biomarker for detecting tumour burden in cervical carcinoma patients. The study has also shown a way to follow up prognostic outcomes of medication/surgery by using blood samples from cancer patients. This study, on completion, could be used in developing diagnostics for the detection of cervical cancers, which is one of the top killers of women worldwide.

The findings were published in the prestigious Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics (JCRT). The study was conducted on biopsy confirmed patients. It is to be noted that, currently, the only way to diagnose cervical cancer among patients is via tissue biopsy, which is not only painful but also not available and accessible to everyone. Finding an alternate way to diagnose cervical cancer could be a change maker in terms of healthcare and treatment.

The study was conducted at one of the laboratories of Institute of Science, BHU, which carries out research in the field of cancer, especially cervical cancer.