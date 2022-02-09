Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU to resume offline classes in graded manner

The decision to resume offline classes was taken in a meeting of directors of institutes, deans of faculties and senior officers of the varsity under the chairmanship of BHU vice-chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain on Wednesday. (file photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has decided to resume offline classes in a phased manner for many faculties but excluded the first year students for the time being.

The decision was taken in a meeting of directors of institutes, deans of faculties and senior officers of the varsity under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain on Wednesday.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said it was decided that the university will open in offline mode for all PhD students with immediate effect. All the classes of Institute of Medical Sciences will also continue in offline mode.

All the classes in Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Faculty of Management Studies and Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development will be conducted in offline mode. In these institutes/faculties, final year classes will be conducted in offline mode with immediate effect and those of remaining years from February 21, 2022.

All the classes except that of 1st year in Institute of Science, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Law, Education, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Commerce, SVDV and MMV will be conducted in offline mode. In these institutes/faculties, final year classes will be conducted in offline mode with immediate effect and those of 2nd year from February 21, 2022.

The situation will be reviewed in due course of time and decisions regarding opening for 1st year as well as about examination will also be taken accordingly.

It was also decided that the hostels may be allotted on double occupancy basis as per the available facilities.

