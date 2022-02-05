Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bid to make other core streams of engineering popular: AKTU VC
lucknow news

Bid to make other core streams of engineering popular: AKTU VC

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) vice chancellor prof PK Mishra said popularity of computer science was growing among students as compared to core streams of engineering
AKTU VC said in collaboration with all institutes, the varsity would work so that other engineering branches also become competitive so their demand increases. (File pic)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will now focus on core streams of engineering like mechanical and civil to attract students as presently computer science was more popular among students while core streams were losing its craze, said vice chancellor prof PK Mishra on Saturday.

He made this observation during a meeting with directors of affiliated institutions of NCR region of the varsity on Noida campus on Saturday. The purpose of the meeting was to understand the problems that confront institutions.

“At present admission in engineering courses have become very easy as several courses are not in high demand. Only courses related to computer science are in demand,” he said.

He said in collaboration with all institutes, the varsity would work so that other engineering branches also become competitive so their demand increases.

“Efforts will be made to connect students with innovation to make them self-employed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP