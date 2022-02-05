Bid to make other core streams of engineering popular: AKTU VC

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will now focus on core streams of engineering like mechanical and civil to attract students as presently computer science was more popular among students while core streams were losing its craze, said vice chancellor prof PK Mishra on Saturday.

He made this observation during a meeting with directors of affiliated institutions of NCR region of the varsity on Noida campus on Saturday. The purpose of the meeting was to understand the problems that confront institutions.

“At present admission in engineering courses have become very easy as several courses are not in high demand. Only courses related to computer science are in demand,” he said.

He said in collaboration with all institutes, the varsity would work so that other engineering branches also become competitive so their demand increases.

“Efforts will be made to connect students with innovation to make them self-employed,” he said.