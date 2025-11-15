Bihar results will be replicated in 2027 UP polls: Rajnath

Bihar assembly elections results have brought about a major change in Indian politics and they will be replicated in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 assembly polls, said defence minister Rajnath Singh who reached Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, on a two-day visit on Saturday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a meeting of BJP leaders and workers in Lucknow on November 15. (HT photo)

“The hard work of party workers has led to this landslide victory in Bihar,” Singh said while interacting with senior party workers and intellectuals at the Sanskrit Vidyalaya Hall in Sadar Cantt as he expressed his happiness over BJP’s impressive performance. “The Bharatiya Janata Party, unlike other parties, does not engage in politics based on caste, creed, or religion. We work for the nation’s security, pride, culture, and development,” he added.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, while listing the work done in the Cantonment assembly, expressed his gratitude to the defence minister. “People realised that the Bihar government is free from corruption and re-elected us. This time, the people have given the NDA a landslide majority. Bihar results will be replicated in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 (assembly polls),” Singh said, adding “people of Bihar are also witnessing how the state is progressing under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. India’s reputation today is elevated globally.”

“Everyone talks about eliminating corruption, but no one has made any effort to address how to stop it. Corruption can only be curbed by systemic change, not through speeches. Only our PM has demonstrated that corruption can be eradicated,” defence minister said.

“Under previous governments, the aid provided for reforms didn’t reach the beneficiaries in full. Around 40-45 paise out of every 100 paise was lost to corruption. However, our government decided to open accounts for every individual to curb corruption,”

“UPI transactions in India are the highest in the world. Its use has reduced corruption globally,” said Singh and asked the audience to tell whether they see any change in Lucknow over the past 10 years. “If honest work is done, change can definitely be achieved. Our resolve to make India a developed country will certainly be fulfilled and this is our firm resolve,” he added.

Singh said after “Operation Sindoor”, there is a worldwide competition to purchase Indian-made missiles and weapons. “Our situation has also improved. The BrahMos missile that performed wonders in Operation Sindoor was made in Lucknow,” Singh said.

When asked about the impact of the reduced GST rates on the market, one Chetan Agarwal, who was present in the audience, said it has brought significant benefits, leading to an increase in trade.