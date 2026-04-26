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Bijnor terror probe: ‘Staged’ firing forced Arif Malik to join prime accused’s network

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Malik revealed during interrogation that shots were fired at his house in February last year after he showed reluctance to join Aqib

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Investigators probing a suspected terror network in the Bijnor arms display case uncovered an alleged coercion tactic where prime accused Aqib orchestrated a firing incident at another accused Arif Malik’s residence to force him to join the terror module.

The case first drew attention after a video surfaced in November 2025 showing Aqib with firearms alongside several youths. (For Representation)

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Malik revealed during interrogation that shots were fired at his house in February last year after he showed reluctance to join Aqib. Najibabad police arrested Arif Malik and his brother-in-law Zulfikar alias Raka on Friday. Zulfikar, who had been working in Tamil Nadu for the past two years, is suspected to have maintained contact with Aqib through online platforms, potentially aiding the network’s expansion.

A senior ATS official believes the incident was deliberately planned to create fear and compel him to comply. Following the incident, Arif established contact with Aqib and eventually became part of the network.

“Despite the seriousness of the alleged attack, Arif did not inform the police or file any complaint. This failure is a significant lapse that weakens his defence and raises concerns about his intent,” he said.

Earlier arrests in the case include Owaid Malik, Jalal Haider, Sameer, also known as Roohan and Maijul. Police officials said efforts are on to establish the full extent of the network, identify other associates, and determine whether intimidation was systematically used as a recruitment method.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnor terror probe: ‘Staged’ firing forced Arif Malik to join prime accused’s network
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnor terror probe: ‘Staged’ firing forced Arif Malik to join prime accused’s network
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