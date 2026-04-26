Bijnor terror probe: ‘Staged’ firing forced Arif Malik to join prime accused’s network

Investigators probing a suspected terror network in the Bijnor arms display case uncovered an alleged coercion tactic where prime accused Aqib orchestrated a firing incident at another accused Arif Malik’s residence to force him to join the terror module.

The case first drew attention after a video surfaced in November 2025 showing Aqib with firearms alongside several youths. (For Representation)

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According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Malik revealed during interrogation that shots were fired at his house in February last year after he showed reluctance to join Aqib. Najibabad police arrested Arif Malik and his brother-in-law Zulfikar alias Raka on Friday. Zulfikar, who had been working in Tamil Nadu for the past two years, is suspected to have maintained contact with Aqib through online platforms, potentially aiding the network’s expansion.

A senior ATS official believes the incident was deliberately planned to create fear and compel him to comply. Following the incident, Arif established contact with Aqib and eventually became part of the network.

“Despite the seriousness of the alleged attack, Arif did not inform the police or file any complaint. This failure is a significant lapse that weakens his defence and raises concerns about his intent,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities describe the case as complex, involving both alleged intimidation and questionable conduct by the accused. While coercion may have played a role in recruitment, Arif’s silence after the incident is being examined as a possible indicator of complicity. The findings also contradict Aqib’s repeated claims of innocence made through videos circulated on social media platforms, in which he denied involvement in any unlawful or terror-related activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities describe the case as complex, involving both alleged intimidation and questionable conduct by the accused. While coercion may have played a role in recruitment, Arif’s silence after the incident is being examined as a possible indicator of complicity. The findings also contradict Aqib’s repeated claims of innocence made through videos circulated on social media platforms, in which he denied involvement in any unlawful or terror-related activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators say statements from co-accused and emerging digital evidence increasingly challenge those assertions, particularly amid allegations that Aqib was operating the network from abroad. They further revealed that as the probe intensified, Aqib allegedly instructed Arif to delete photographs and videos linked to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators say statements from co-accused and emerging digital evidence increasingly challenge those assertions, particularly amid allegations that Aqib was operating the network from abroad. They further revealed that as the probe intensified, Aqib allegedly instructed Arif to delete photographs and videos linked to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case first drew attention after a video surfaced in November 2025 showing Aqib with firearms alongside several youths. Subsequent arrests in Lucknow linked the footage to a wider network, with indications of possible foreign involvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case first drew attention after a video surfaced in November 2025 showing Aqib with firearms alongside several youths. Subsequent arrests in Lucknow linked the footage to a wider network, with indications of possible foreign involvement. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier arrests in the case include Owaid Malik, Jalal Haider, Sameer, also known as Roohan and Maijul. Police officials said efforts are on to establish the full extent of the network, identify other associates, and determine whether intimidation was systematically used as a recruitment method.

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