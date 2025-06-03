Bijnor woman, father held for poisoning husband to death

The son of a retired police inspector was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife and father-in-law, Bijnor police said seven months after the incident. (For representation)

Kamal Kumar, who hailed from Moradabad’s Majhola, was visiting his in-laws in Bijnor’s Dhampur where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 18 last year.

On Sunday, police arrested Mahipal Singh Chauhan and his daughter Archana from Mohalla Lohiyan Gulmohar in Dhampur in connection with the death of Kamal.

Circle officer Sarvam Singh confirmed that the murder, which was initially portrayed as a natural death, was a planned act as Kamal had allegedly hidden his caste at the time of his marriage with Archana in 2021. Kamal is the son of retired inspector Dedhchhail.

According to police, Archana and her family discovered his background after the wedding, after which they grew increasingly resentful of him.

Kamal visited his in-laws in Dhampur on October 15, 2024 and was found dead on October 18.

However, Kamal’s father sensed foul play and insisted on a post-mortem. The autopsy report led to the preservation of viscera samples, which, three months later, confirmed that Kamal had been poisoned.

Following this, Kamal’s father filed a complaint in Moradabad. Given that the death occurred in Dhampur, the investigation was transferred to Bijnor police, which reopened the case and conducted further inquiry.

Meanwhile, Archana’s mother Usha has also been implicated in the case but was at large. A manhunt was underway to arrest her.