Bijnor woman strangled for ‘giving birth to a girl’; husband, mother-in-law held

A woman was allegedly strangled by her husband and mother-in-law two weeks after she gave birth to her daughter, in Bijnor’s Dhampur, police said on Tuesday. Both were now in police custody. (For representation)

Police officials said Ruby Chouhan, 25, lived with her husband and in-laws in Gajraula. The in-laws were allegedly disappointed with her for giving birth to a girl and killed her on Saturday night, the officials suspected. On Monday, Ruby’s body was hurriedly cremated without her parents’ knowledge of her death.

Ruby’s mother, Sumitra Devi from Najibabad, lodged a police complaint against her son-in-law Mukul Chouhan and his mother Sushila. She alleged that Mukul was an alcoholic who frequently abused Ruby. Their troubles worsened after Ruby gave birth to a girl.

On Monday evening, police registered a case of murder and arrested both Mukul and his mother Sushila.

The family learned of Ruby’s death from villagers around noon. The forensic team recovered evidence from the cremation ground. Neighbours reportedly told police that hardly anyone from the locality attended the ceremony, and the husband conducted the rituals in the presence of a few people, raising further suspicion.

Dhampur police station house officer Rajesh Singh said, “Both the husband and mother-in-law are in custody. Investigation is being done from all angles. Ruby’s family claims that she was subjected to domestic violence, and giving birth to a girl resulted in her murder.”

Ruby’s parents claimed that she was being harassed since the early days of marriage. Despite repeated efforts to counsel Mukul and his family, the abuse continued. “She was often beaten, and we feared for her safety,” her father said.