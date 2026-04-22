Bijnore: 18-year-old stabbed to death by stalker over refusal to marriage

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a 20-year-old stalker in Bijnore district after she refused to marry him, officials said, adding that the accused later attempted suicide and was undergoing treatment under police custody.

The accused later attempted suicide and is undergoing treatment under police custody. (For representation)

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Reports said the victim, Kashish, was alone at home when the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Her father, Zakir, a bus driver, had gone to Delhi for work, while her mother, Shaheen, was visiting relatives in Ambala.

According to police, accused Rahul Singh, who had allegedly been stalking the victim for the past three to four years, reached her house in the evening. At around 5 pm, neighbours were alerted by loud screams coming from the house. Armaan, a local resident, said that the victim and the accused were locked inside a room. When the door was broken open, neighbours found the accused holding the victim by the neck, with blood gushing from a deep wound in her throat.

After being informed, police reached the spot and rushed both to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Kashish dead on arrival, while Rahul, who had stabbed himself after the attack, was admitted in critical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Jha stated that the accused appeared to have been enraged over the victim’s refusal to marry him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Jha stated that the accused appeared to have been enraged over the victim’s refusal to marry him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was upset over personal issues and attacked the girl. He also inflicted injuries on himself and is being treated under police supervision,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was upset over personal issues and attacked the girl. He also inflicted injuries on himself and is being treated under police supervision,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police officials, on October 11, 2025, Rahul had taken the victim to Haridwar, prompting her mother to file a missing person complaint. Kashish was later traced, while Rahul was arrested and sent to jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on October 19, as she was a minor at the time. He was released on bail on December 21, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police officials, on October 11, 2025, Rahul had taken the victim to Haridwar, prompting her mother to file a missing person complaint. Kashish was later traced, while Rahul was arrested and sent to jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on October 19, as she was a minor at the time. He was released on bail on December 21, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neighbours disclosed that Kashish’s marriage had recently been fixed and was scheduled to take place in about two months. Rahul was allegedly pressuring her to marry him, leading to frequent arguments. Family members also alleged that he had threatened Kashish multiple times in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neighbours disclosed that Kashish’s marriage had recently been fixed and was scheduled to take place in about two months. Rahul was allegedly pressuring her to marry him, leading to frequent arguments. Family members also alleged that he had threatened Kashish multiple times in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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The SP said a case had been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a detailed investigation into the matter was underway. Further legal action would be taken based on Rahul’s condition and the findings of the probe, he added.

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