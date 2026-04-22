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Bijnore: 18-year-old stabbed to death by stalker over refusal to marriage

According to police, accused Rahul Singh, who had allegedly been stalking the victim for the past three to four years, reached her house in the evening. At around 5 pm, neighbours were alerted by loud screams coming from the house. Armaan, a local resident, said that the victim and the accused were locked inside a room. When the door was broken open, neighbours found the accused holding the victim by the neck, with blood gushing from a deep wound in her throat.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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An 18-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a 20-year-old stalker in Bijnore district after she refused to marry him, officials said, adding that the accused later attempted suicide and was undergoing treatment under police custody.

The accused later attempted suicide and is undergoing treatment under police custody. (For representation)

Reports said the victim, Kashish, was alone at home when the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Her father, Zakir, a bus driver, had gone to Delhi for work, while her mother, Shaheen, was visiting relatives in Ambala.

According to police, accused Rahul Singh, who had allegedly been stalking the victim for the past three to four years, reached her house in the evening. At around 5 pm, neighbours were alerted by loud screams coming from the house. Armaan, a local resident, said that the victim and the accused were locked inside a room. When the door was broken open, neighbours found the accused holding the victim by the neck, with blood gushing from a deep wound in her throat.

After being informed, police reached the spot and rushed both to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Kashish dead on arrival, while Rahul, who had stabbed himself after the attack, was admitted in critical condition.

The SP said a case had been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a detailed investigation into the matter was underway. Further legal action would be taken based on Rahul’s condition and the findings of the probe, he added.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnore: 18-year-old stabbed to death by stalker over refusal to marriage
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnore: 18-year-old stabbed to death by stalker over refusal to marriage
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