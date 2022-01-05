BJP against women empowerment: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday targeted BJP president JP Nadda for allegedly mocking at its “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign signifying women empowerment and said the BJP chief’s move raised questions about his party’s stance on safety and security of women.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, while speaking to media persons, said Nadda was not the first BJP leader to mock at the women empowerment and that his statement on the issue was unfortunate.

“What problems the BJP has with women empowerment and why is the BJP mocking at women and girls?” asked Shrinate. She said Nadda was targeting the Congress campaign and alleged that he himself and his party did not favour empowerment of women.

Shrinate said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was out to change such a mentality and has given a call for making women self-reliant, give them jobs, make them fearless, safe and secure. She said Priyanka had promised 40 percent reservation to women candidates in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

