BJP, allies hail budget, opposition says it lacks ‘credibility’

Political reactions to the state budget, first by the Yogi 2.0 government, were on expected lines with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies praising the budget tabled by the finance minister Suresh Khanna and opposition dubbing it a pack of lies, on Thursday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the budget while the opposition said it was unrealistic and unreliable. Some opposition leaders even preferred to call it ‘old wine in a new bottle.’

GOVERNMENT TAKE

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state budget would help in meeting the expectations of the 24 crore people of the state. “This budget is aimed at realising the goal of antyodaya, of reaching out to the last man in the society and making a positive difference in their lives. This budget bares government’s intent to develop our villages, for their all-round growth and this I wholeheartedly thank chief minister Yogi Adityanath as well as finance minister Suresh Khanna,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The budget reflects the commitment on atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh. This will usher in all-around growth. It reflects the government’s commitment to making a positive, meaningful difference in the lives of the people.”

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, new India is being developed. The state budget presented under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the biggest ever so far, would help in the development of the state as the country’s most developed state.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and union minister Anupriya Patel hailed the budget and tweeted, “This budget will bring smiles among the people, including the poorest of the poor. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state will move forward on the path of development. This budget will do wonders in the development of each village and the empowerment of the common man.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and a minister Ashish Patel said, “A provision for setting up 10,000 startups to boost entrepreneurial ability among youths has been provided in the budget. Khelo India centres are to be set up in all districts of the state. The budget reflects the government’s intent to provide jobs to 4 lakh youths over the next five years. This budget is also aimed at bringing a smile on the faces of poor, farmers and labourers.”

OPPOSITION TAKE

Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi chief, dismissed the budget as ‘budget nahin batwara (not budget but a division)’ and added that the budgetary announcements were a mere “makad-jaal (spiderweb)” of statistics.

“Iss sarkaar ka kehne ko ye budget chatha hai, par isme kuchh badha nahin, sab kuchh ghata hai. Isme janpaksh nadarad, bas sarkari vibhagon ka waara nyara hai … darasal ye budget nahin, batwara hai (This is government’s sixth budget. But there is nothing new in it, everything has got reduced. The common man is missing from this, only government departments are there … this is not a budget, but a division),” the former chief minister tweeted after the budget.

Yadav also said that the BJP government has brought with it double inflation. “The common man does understand it. Under the double-engine government, inflation has doubled,” he said and added that mere announcements on unemployment don’t give the correct picture.

“The government talked about clearing sugarcane dues but did not mention how much is pending and when it would be cleared, he added. He said that the government sold dreams of free medicine, treatment and power supply but there was nothing in reality.

Former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, “At first glance, Uttar Pradesh government’s budget is like ‘old wine in a new bottle.’ It lacks credibility as far as the promises made by the double engine government for poverty alleviation, unemployment and removing all-round distress are concerned. To usher in “acche din” in the lives of crores of people of the state, the kind of initiative that should have been taken up on priority was missing. Clearly, there is a lack of intent. And when that is the case, how can the right policies be made when that is the case. For how long will this game of cheating the people continue?”

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait questioned the state government’s claim of clearing sugarcane dues to the tune of ₹1.72 lakh crore.

The BKU leader said, “A big amount of sugarcane dues is still pending with the mills and payment was never made in the stipulated period of 14 days and no interest was given to farmers for the delay in payment.”

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “This budget doesn’t inspire confidence. Perhaps to cheat the people, it reflects a lot of generosity on government departments but doesn’t seem to have anything for the poor, downtrodden, the neglected and the marginalised.”

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Yadav said, “I say that UP CM is honest and laborious. The government promises ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but it did not take support of all. UP CM is a saint, a Yogi. Yog means taking support of all.” On the free ration scheme, Shivpal advised the government to provide it to the elderly and ailing.