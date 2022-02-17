BJP believes in development of all: Dinesh Sharma

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP deputy chief minister and BJP star campaigner Dinesh Sharma said here on Thursday that the BJP believed in development of all without appeasement of anyone.

He said the BJP worked for the uplift of everyone, with least regard for caste, creed and religion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to the media in Nighasan after addressing a rally in support of his party’s candidate and MLA Shashank Verma, Sharma avoided commenting on the Tikunia violence of October 3, which had left eight dead and several injured.

This was the first election rally by a prominent ruling party leader in Nighasan area since the Tikunia violence.

Addressing electoral meetings in Gola and Nighasan on Thursday in support of party candidates, Sharma made a scathing attack on the SP, BSP, Congress and others and described them as “parties which indulged in day-dreaming.”

“Only those who sleep see dreams and day-dreamers cannot perform,” Sharma said adding, “The BJP is a party always awakened and hence performing for the welfare of all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma shrugged off allegations about ignoring Muslims and said, “The BJP had motivated the Muslim fraternity to have holy Quran in one hand and computer in the other without compromising on their religious education.”

“BJP is the government which gave ‘kalam’ (pen) and not ‘tamancha’ (pistol) in every hand,” he added.

Sharma counted the works under BJP rule, including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pm Awas, corona aid, oxygen plant etc in Kheri and exuded confidence that the BJP would cross the 300mark this election with the entire opposition restricted within double digits, given the massive support from the people.

He urged people to vote for Arvind Giri in Gola, describing him as MLA of the past, present and future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UP deputy chief minister said, “After the first and second phases of elections, the opposition has lost cool.”