BJP believes in keeping its promises: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a comprehensive plan to set up food processing industries in Pratapgarh district as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believed in fulfilling its promises. He said the newly set up medical college in Pratapgarh was one such example.

Yogi said rival parties in the fray against the BJP had not been not able to rise above “Vanshvad” (dynastic politics) and Parivarvad (familialism). “Ek party hai behen-bhai ki, ek hai chacha-bhatije ki aur ek hai bua-bhatije ki. Jab chacha-bhatija apne mey hi ladh rahen hain to janta ki kaun sochega.” (when uncle and nephew are fighting amongst themselves, who will care for the masses),” he said.

The CM also asked the opposition parties as to why no one ever thought of development of Pratapgarh. The voters of the district should ask as to why Congress, which ruled for several years or the Samajwadi Party which had their government in state four times and were even supporting central government or even the Bahujan Samaj Party as to who had stopped them from ensuring development in Pratapgarh, he said.

“BJP believes in worshipping ‘full moon’ and as such BJP does not believe in incomplete works. We do not take 20 years to complete any project like the previous regimes. BJP undertakes a project and completes the same in record time,” said the CM.

Comparing the earlier government with the BJP, Yogi said, “The earlier government believed in politics of vote for which they did not hesitate to fire on ‘Hindus’ in Ayodhya whereas BJP believes in honouring the Ram Bhakt and for them a grand temple is being constructed”. He also said since 2017 the state had not witnessed any riots as those indulged in breaching peace of the state knew if they indulged in any such act, they will have to pay the compensation for generations together.

Yogi said today the overall impression of the state and the people living here had changed across the country. “Earlier, because of the negative impression of the state, people from UP were not given rented accommodations in other cities but now things have changed and this is because of the ‘double engine’ government which is taking UP to new heights of development,” said the CM. During his visit, the CM launched 378 development projects worth ₹553.81 crore for Pratapgarh district.

Speaking on the occasion, Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey also expressed hope of change in Rampur Khas assembly constituency of the district. He said Yogi Adityanath broke the myth that CMs visiting Noida lost their chair by visiting Noida as he was the CM even today.

“In the same way, he is breaking a record by coming to Rampur Khas as in the past 32 years, no CM ever came here. In such a situation, ‘Kamal’ (lotus) will bloom in Rampur Khas in 2022,” Pandey added. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari’s daughter Aradhana Misra is the sitting MLA from the seat.

He said people who played game of ‘tweets’ for two to three months were not seen standing anywhere during the pandemic. CM Yogi acted like a “frontline worker” during the corona crisis. With better law and order, he waved the flag in the country and by controlling the criminals, he maintained the continuity of development, Pandey said.

Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar said the ongoing “Jan Vishwas Yatra”, which started from Ghazipur on December 19, reached Pratapgarh via Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Prayagraj. “Wherever the yatra is passing from, farmers, labourers and the common man are standing and giving blessings to the party,” said Sonkar

UP cabinet ministers Rajendra Pratap Singh “Moti Singh” and Mahendra Singh, UP ministers of State Suresh Pasi and Dharamvir Prajapati besides MPs Vinod Kumar Sonkar (Kaushambi) and Sangam Lal Gupta (Pratapgarh) along with MLAs Rajkumar Pal (Pratapgarh Sadar) and Abhay Kumar “Dheeraj Ojha” ((Raniganj) were also present on the occasion.