BJP candidate’s proposer shot dead in Mathura

A village pradhan, who was proposer for BJP candidate from Chhata constituency of Mathura Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Mathura on Saturday morning, police said.

Ramveer Singh (42), pradhan of Paigam village in Mathura, was close to Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, who is also minister for dairy development in UP government.

“The incident took place on ‘parikrama marg’ of Shani Dev Dham on Kokiladham temple premises of Kosi Kalan town of Mathura. The assailant fired at Ramveer Singh four times in the head from close range. Singh died on the spot. The assailant appeared to be waiting for the pradhan,” said Sri Chand, SP (rural) Mathura.

A case is yet to be registered but police have begun search for the attacker, said the SP adding that the exact reason for the attack has not been ascertained so far.

Mathura goes to poll in the first phase of assembly election on February 10.

Laxmi Narain had won 2017 election as BJP candidate from the Chhata constituency and was fielded again by the party. He had filed his nominations recently and Singh was the proposer.