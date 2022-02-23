Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP chased away from hill state, now it’s UP’s turn: Harish Rawat

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat said the BJP would be ousted from UP in the same way it was hounded out of Uttarakhand. He said the BJP was destroying dreams of people and in such circumstances, Congress was the only option.
PRAYAGRAJ: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat said here on Wednesday that the BJP had been chased away from Gangotri-Yamunotri and Uttarakhand and now it was the turn of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP would be ousted from UP in the same way it was hounded out of the Himalayas, he said.

Prayagraj was the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and its soil had a deep connection with the freedom struggle and the Congress. This connection needed a new energy, said Rawat while speaking to media persons here.

Asking for votes for the fifth generation of Congress leaders, Harish Rawat hit out at the BJP and even Samajwadi Party and said anti-social deeds were committed in the name of ‘Samajwad’ in Uttar Pradesh. People of a particular party were now living in luxury while the common people were suffering. The BJP was destroying dreams of people and in such circumstances, Congress was the only option. The government left the people to die on roads during Covid spread and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath worked against the culture of the country, Rawat said.

Mentioning the manifesto of the Congress, Rawat said that the UPA government took out 14 crore people from poverty while the NDA government pushed 24 crore people into poverty.

Rawat requested the people to vote in favour of Congress candidates in Allahabad South, Allahabad North and Allahabad West seats.

