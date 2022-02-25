BJP cleansed eastern UP of mosquitoes, mafia: Shah

LUCKNOW The public meeting had just started and union home minister Amit Shah wasted little time in getting the crowd involved.

“Yeh poora Purvanchal do cheezon se pareshaan thaa (the entire eastern UP region was troubled by two things),” he started.

“Ek, machchar se... thaiy ya nahin thaiy, arrey bhai zara zor se bolo…(one was mosquitoes...tell me, were there mosquitoes or not... come on, speak a bit louder),” Shah asked the audience in Haraiyya area of Basti in eastern UP.

“Thaiy (yes, they were),” the crowd said and the high decibel response brought a smile on Shah’s face. “Ek, machchar se…aur doosra mafia se. In paanch salon main BJP ne machchar aur mafia donon ka safaya kar diya (one was mosquitoes, the other was mafia, and in five years the BJP has cleansed eastern UP of both),” Shah said as the crowd responded with applause.

Among the mainstays of the party’s UP campaign - along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya – Shah had largely been talking “no bahubali (mafia), only Bajrangbali in UP” in western UP. He has now started weaving “macchar aur mafia” into his election speeches as the campaign now heads towards eastern UP.

Earlier in the day, in his rally in Bahraich’s Kaiserganj assembly segment from where UP minister Mukut Bihari Verma’s son Gaurav is contesting, Shah spoke of how Mukut Bihari, 75, decided to bow out of the electoral race in keeping with the unsaid party line of phasing out elderly from the electoral race and replacing them with youth.

“My party has made some norms. Mukutji had completed 75 years. He has been an old party hand and he straightaway told us that a decision is same for all and bowed out,” Shah said while raising Gaurav’s hand and seeking votes for him before talking of how mafias were behind bars now.

“Tell me, where is Azam Khan, where is Atiq Ahmad and where is Mukhtar Ansari these days?” he asked as people responded saying: “Jail main (in jail).” At this, Shah said, “Give us another chance and those left out would be behind bars too.”

The home minister had taken the same line while campaigning for party candidate in Kunda, Pratapgarh from where local heavyweight and former UP minister Raja Bhaiya is contesting again.

Interacting with the audience, Shah recounted how children died each year due to brain fever and Japanese Encephalitis even as mafia called the shots.

“In five years, there has been a 95% decline in cases of brain fever and Japanese Encephalitis that claimed lives of children every year. The BJP government set up paediatric wards, ICUs and special centres to control the disease. Each house got a toilet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness campaign has scripted wonders,” he said.

Stepping up the heat on his party’s main political rival, Samajwadi Party, Shah asked what did the SP chief do when children were dying in eastern UP. “I want to ask Akhilesh Yadavji, what were you doing when children were dying?” he asked and then answered the query himself. “Then, you would be away in London with family on vacations,” he said during his election campaigns. The home minister also highlighted that PM Modi never took an off in his 20 years of public life.

“Modiji has made eastern UP a health hub. In Varanasi, Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer centre was set up, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital started and Gorakhpur AIIMS would be inaugurated shortly. The super speciality block at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur was set up while medical colleges were set up in Siddharthnagar, Pratapgarh, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. As soon as the government is formed, Basti too would get a medical college within one year,” he said, adding a decision had also been taken to set up a 300-bed super speciality hospital for children in the region.

“Earlier there would be 10 medical colleges in UP, we are making 40 now and we promise that the next time we come to seek your vote, we would launch campaign for 80 medical colleges,” he added.

Continuing with his attack, Shah used an interesting road simile to target the SP and the BSP.

“They (SP and BSP) gave you craters of ‘ghotaley (corruption)’, we have given houses to 42 lakh poor. They gave you speed breakers of ‘parivarvaad (dynastic rule)’, we provided power supply to 1.41 crore families,” he said while listing out achievements.

“Modiji ne kisanon ke khatey main ₹47000 crore… arrey sorry, maaf karna ₹42,000 crore (Modiji sent ₹47000 crore.. oops sorry, apologies… ₹42000 crore...directly into the accounts of the farmers,” he said.

He also spoke of how UP had been lucky for him. “In 2014, when I came here as the party’s UP in-charge, the people gave us 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. In 2017, when I was the BJP chief, the people helped us win 325 seats in UP polls. When I came back again as BJP chief in 2019, the people helped us win 64 seats. Now, I have come here as union home minister and I hope you would help us win again,” said Shah.

