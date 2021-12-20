BJP govt should give jobs instead of smartphones, says BSP leader

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh should give jobs to the youths instead of smartphones and tablets.

The BSP leader was addressing a public meeting at Mirzapur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government’s work is limited to hoardings, banners, posters and advertisements, Mishra said.

The welfare schemes and development projects announced by the state government were confined to paper, he alleged, adding that the BJP government has failed to fulfil the people’s aspirations.

Satish Chandra Mishra called upon the Brahmin community members to support the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Members of all communities, including Brahmins had been safe and had lived with dignity under BSP rule, he said.

He also claimed the BJP government converted Kashi Vishawanath temple and Vindhyadham into tourist spots and the aim is to raise funds rather than serving the people or respecting their religious sentiments.

The BSP leader said both the SP and BJP promote members of a particular community while others are neglected.

He further alleged the farmers, traders, labourers, youths and women are harassed under the BJP government.

Akhilesh Rakesh, son of former Congress MP Ram Nihor Rakesh, and Satyansh Shekhar Mishra, a social worker from Sonbhadra district, joined the BSP.