BJP govt working for development of all: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said while the previous government in the state used to take care of their loved ones only due to which the poor and farmers were deprived of the benefits of government schemes, the BJP government was extending benefits of the schemes to all.

He also said 135 crore people of the country were a family for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was working round the clock for the all-round development of the nation.

Yogi expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in Machhlishahr of Jaunpur district of east UP after he along with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari launched several development projects worth over ₹1500 crore. The chief minister said those who were opposing the Covid vaccine must be opposed. They were playing with the life of people.

“The ration that the poor are getting today used to go to the mafia before 2017. Two lakh migrants returned to Jaunpur alone during the pandemic. Along with saving their lives, work was also given to them,” Yogi added.

The CM said India was poised to become the biggest power in the world under PM Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari have shown how development should take place,” he added.

“On one hand, bulldozers will do the work of making the road, they will also run on the chest of the mafia on the other. This is the ‘New UP’. The construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has already started in Ayodhya. By 2023, ‘Ram Lalla’ (infant Lord Ram) will be seated in His grand temple. Our generation is fortunate that we are seeing this grand temple being built,” Yogi said.

Later, the CM also inspected the venue in Varanasi where PM Modi is proposed to address a public meeting on December 23.

UP roads will be of US standard: Gadkari

Varanasi Making an appeal to people to give another chance to the double engine of the BJP government in the state and repose their faith in CM Yogi Adityanath, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari promised them that UP’s roads would be of American standard in the next five years.

“I have a ministry where there is no shortage of money. I promise that let a double engine government be formed in UP again, and works worth lakh of crores will be done in the state in the next five years. States will get tired of asking but we will not get tired of giving,” Gadkari said while addressing the public meeting in Machhlishahr.

“Yogiji has uprooted ‘goonda raj’ from UP. ‘Mafia raj’ has been buried under the bulldozer. Today the whole country knows Yogi Adityanathji for the fact that he has made UP stand on the path of development,” Gadkari said.

Later in Mirzapur, Gadkari and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated146-km long four national highway projects worth ₹3,037 crore. On the occasion, Gadkari said what was done in UP during the last five years was a “trailer” and the “real film” was yet to come.

The Union minister also said he visited the land of Maa Vindhyavasini (the presiding deity of Vindhyachal Dham, Mirzapur) first time on Monday and was feeling lucky to have visited the holy place. Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel was also present on the occasion.

‘Varanasi-Haldia waterway ready’

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a message on micro-blogging site Koo on Monday announced that ‘Varanasi-Haldia’ waterway is ready. In a Koo in Hindi, Yogi said, “According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the leadership of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the Varanasi-Haldia waterway is ready. This waterway will also give a new dimension to agriculture”. HTC