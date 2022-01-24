BJP hi-tech media centre to monitor poll preparations in Purvanchal region

In view of the assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s media centre was being built in a hotel in Cantonment area of Varanasi, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi. He said the party’s media centre would be equipped with a studio, TV, Wi-Fi and computer facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Rathi, BJP Kashi region president Mahesh Chand Srivastava on Monday visited the media centre site with party’s national spokesperson KK Sharma and held a meeting with Kashi region BJP media cell office bearers, including co-media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar, Shailendra Mishra and Ganpati Yadav.

Srivastava said the media centre will monitor the election related preparations of 71 assemblies under Kashi region as well as other assemblies of Purvanchal region. He suggested that a studio should also be made at the media centre so that debates on electronic media could be facilitated.

BJP national spokesperson KK Sharma said the media in-charges of all the 16 organisational districts of Kashi region will be connected with the media centre and necessary guidelines will also be issued to them from time to time. UP co-media in-charge Dharmendra Singh said public welfare schemes and achievements of the central and state governments would be displayed at the media centre through big hoardings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}