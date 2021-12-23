BJP “Jan Vishwas Yatra” enters Prayagraj

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey along with UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will hold a road show in Prayagraj on Friday. Pandey, who is coming to join the BJP’s ongoing “Jan Vishwas Yatra” that began from Ghazipur on December 19, along with Maurya will mobilise support in the district’s Allahabad North, Allahabad South and Allahabad West assembly constituencies during the 3km long road show, say BJP leaders aware of it.

Confirming it, BJP Prayagraj city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani said earlier Union home minister Amit Shah was to come for the road show but owing to unavoidable reasons, he was unable to join. “As a result, now Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey would lead the road show accompanied by state deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya,” he added.

“Jan Vishwas Yatra”, a road show launched by the BJP, strives to extend party’s outreach among the public in the run-up to the state assembly polls scheduled next year. It was launched at six places across the state, including Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia on December 19.

“The yatra is being held to showcase the achievements of the government during past four-and-a-half years. During it, the development that BJP government has made would be highlighted. As part of the yatra, our senior leaders are also interacting with locals,” said state BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla.

The yatra, flagged off by Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani from Ghazipur on December 19, entered Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region from Mirzapur late on Thursday evening and camped at Manda area for the night.

On Friday, the yatra will tour Koraon, Bara and Karchhana assembly constituency areas and enter the Prayagraj city limits and tour Allahabad West, Allahabad North and Allahabad South assembly constituency areas. On December 25, the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee being celebrated as “Good Governance Day” by the BJP, the yatra would pass through Phulpur, Handia, Pratappur, Soraon and Phaphamau assembly constituency areas. The yatra would then proceed to Kaushambi district followed by Pratapgarh district.