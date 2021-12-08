BJP launches cleanliness drive ahead of KV Corridor inauguration

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday, launched ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi (divine Kashi, splendid Kashi)’, mega cleanliness drive across the state, ahead of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (KV Corridor) inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on December 13.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev launched the campaign from Ram Janki temple in Lucknow as the party cadres followed suit across the state. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in the campaign in Bijnor, state general secretary Ashwani Tyagi and in charge of the cleanliness campaign, did so in Meerut. Another party general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla participated in the campaign in Barabanki.

UP BJP secretary Amit Valmiki said the cleanliness campaign would be run in all the 1918 divisions of the state.

“This campaign would continue till December 12, the eve of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Valmiki said.

“All party lawmakers and cadres are to assist in this cleanliness campaign timed with KV Corridor inauguration, a grand event during which Kashi would sparkle,” he said.

