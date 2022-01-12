BJP loses an MLA to RLD, gets one from Congress in UP’s Jatland

MEERUT The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) suffered a blow in west UP ahead of the coming state assembly polls, as its disgruntled MLA from Meerapur constituency of Muzaffarnagar Avtar Singh Bhadana announced to join the Rashtriya Lok Dal ( RLD)on Wednesday and contest the election on Jewar seat of Noida.

The Congress got a similar jolt as its MLA from Behat seat Naresh Saini defected to the BJP in Delhi.

Speaking to HT on phone, Avtar Singh Bhadana said that he decided to quit the BJP because the party hurt the honour of the Gurjar community by creating undue controversy on Gurjar Pratihar Samrat Mihir Bhoj.

Bhadana claimed that he would contest on Jewar seat of Noida as an SP-RLD alliance candidate. In a tweet, he also posted his picture during his meeting with RLD chief Jayant Choudhary on Wednesday.

He said that he was in politics for honour and self-respect and not for making money or wealth. “ I can’t compromise with honour and respect of Gurjar Samaj and myself. So, I decided to quit the BJP which has been ignoring farmers and our community,” said Bhadana who claimed that he along with his supporters and Samaj worked hard to ensure the victory of the BJP in the previous election. “Hamne Yogi ko jitaya ab harwane ka kaam karenge aur SP- RLD gathbandhan ko jitayenge,” said Bhadana who won the previous election as BJP candidate from Meerapur constituency of Muzaffarnagar.

Bhadana was inactive in his constituency for the past three years after failing to get a berth in the Yogi government and resigned as member of the national executive committee of the party.

Earlier, former MP of Congress and a prominent Jat leader in western UP Harendra Malik, his former MLA son Pankaj Malik and national secretary Imran Masood had also joined the Samajwadi Party. They all said that in the changed political situation, only Samajwadi Party could defeat the BJP. So, they decided to quit the Congress and joined the SP.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Behat seat Naresh Saini joined the BJP in Delhi two days after party leader Imran Masood and MLA from Sadar Dehat of Saharanpur Masood Akhtar joined the Samajwadi Party.

BJP’s district president in Saharanpur Bijendra Kashyap said that Saini joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of the party’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday. MLA Naresh Saini’s phone was switched off.

Naresh Saini defeated former MLA and BJP leader Mahaveer Singh in the 2017 assembly elections on Behat seat of Saharanpur amid resounding victory of the party in western UP.

Saini was considered a close associate of former Congress leader Imran Masood and Saharanpur was the only district in the region where the Congress won two seats in 2017. Naresh Saini won on Behat seat and Masood Akhtar on Saharanpur Dehat seat. He is also a close aide of Imran Masood.

Akhtar joined SP with Imran Masood on Monday but Naresh Saini didn’t open his cards and two days later he decided to join the BJP, leaving Imran Masood.