BJP misleading people to divert attention from real issues: Tikait

PRAYAGRAJ Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misleading people to divert their attention from the real issues and urged them to vote against the party and its “anti-farmer policies”.

“The BJP is trying to get votes through communal polarization. It has done nothing for farmers and others and now its leaders are trying to mislead voters. But, people in UP are not going to be misguided and will vote on real issues – rising prices of fuel and other commodities, employment, agriculture, education etc,” he said addressing a press conference here.

Tikait claimed that the cost of electricity in UP was higher than in Haryana, Punjab and other states. “The government is not opening schools, but leaders are taking out rallies. The BJP is planning to make children illiterate for turning them into labourers. Farmers are facing problems due to stray cattle and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has found a solution to the issue,” he said.

“The BJP government has created problems for five years and is now asking for another five years to solve them. The party is trying to scare people by supporting its minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’. Mishra’s son got bail (in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case) but the government did not oppose it in the Supreme Court. Instead of taking action against Mishra whose son killed innocent farmers, the government is saving him,” alleged Tikait.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) continued its movement for 13 months following which government was forced to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. After the farmers’ agitation, political parties were now taking issues of farmers seriously, he stated.

“People are angry with the BJP, which will now try to use all unfair means to win elections,” he added.

SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said farmers and labourers faced different issues in Prayagraj and adjoining areas, which includes stray cattle menace. “The BJP government banned sand mining from the middle of the rivers, which left thousands of labourers jobless. Moreover, the police broke the boats of Nishad community in Baswar village,” he said.

According to him, farmers were suffering due to blackmarketing of urea and corruption at purchase centres.