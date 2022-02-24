BJP MLA does sit-ups, apologises to voters

VARANASI BJP MLA Bhupesh Chaubey squatted on his chair on the dais while holding his ears during a public meeting in Sonbhadra and urged people to forgive him for the “mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly in the last five years.” A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Chaubey is in poll fray from the Robertsganj assembly constituency in Sonbhadra. He continued with the sit-ups despite people trying to stop from doing so.

“All of you gave blessings in 2017 elections. In the same way, give your blessings this time too so that the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party can bloom in Robertsganj assembly constituency,” Chaubey urged people.

According to party sources, some grassroots level workers of the BJP were upset with the BJP MLA during campaigning recently, saying that Chaubey didn’t attend their call and had maintained distance from them after winning the election in 2017.

“Chaubey did sit-ups to pacify them,” said a local present in the meeting.

Local BJP leader Bhanu Pratap was the chief guest of the programme. While seeking votes in support of the BJP candidate, he said: “In three phases of the UP assembly elections, SP and BSP have become half and will be wiped out completely in the seventh phase.”

