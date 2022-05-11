BJP MP from Kaiserganj galvanising saints’ support against Raj Thackeray’s proposed Ayodhya visit

The proposed visit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya on June 5 has started generating political heat in Uttar Pradesh.

While BJP MP from Kaiserganj Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh is galvanising the support of the saints’ community against the visit, the party’s Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh is ready to welcome the politician from Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray has announced plans to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. In recent weeks, he has stoked a controversy in Maharashtra by directing MNS cadres to offer Hanuman Chalisa (prayers in praise of Lord Hanuman) in front of mosques that play the ‘azaan (the call to Muslims to join the prayers)’ on loudspeakers.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has warned that Raj Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders a public apology for humiliating north Indians

“Will not allow Raj Thackeray, who humiliates north Indians, to enter the Ayodhya border,” the Kaiserganj MP had tweeted earlier this month.

“Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologise to all North Indians with folded hands,” he had said.

“The BJP leader is right. We have nothing against Raj Thackeray, but then he must first apologise for his tirade against north Indians in the past. Ayodhya is for all but how can someone who has been berating the people of the region be welcome until he apologises,” said Ram Dineshacharya and Hansdevacharya, both saints who have backed Brij Bhushan.

The Kaiserganj MP’s stance has come as a surprise to many in the party as Raj Thackeray is now perceived to be closer to the BJP leadership.

Brij Bhushan, whose supporters have also put up posters against Raj Thackeray, is busy drumming up support from Ayodhya and the adjoining region.

At one such meeting in Kaiserganj that borders Ayodhya, a pledge was taken on Tuesday to galvanise about five lakh people in the temple town to stop the MNS chief.

Raj’s cousin and present Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to send his son Aditya, a cabinet minister, to Ayodhya.

Brij Bhushan, however, has been silent on Aditya Thackeray’s proposed visit so far, focusing mainly on Raj. Some BJP leaders, requesting anonymity, feel that this is a ploy by Brij Bhushan to be in the limelight by generating heat on a non-issue.

“He is a six-time Lok Sabha MP. His son Prateek Bhushan is a second-term lawmaker in UP. All these hoardings and posters put up to oppose Raj’s visit, feature his other son Karan Bhushan,” a BJP leader said.

On the other hand, the party’s Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh distanced himself from Brij Bhushan’s move.

“All are welcome in Ayodhya. Who are we to stop anyone who wants to come here to seek the blessings of Shri Ram? We hope that good sense prevails and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, Raj Thackeray is able to work for the betterment of Maharashtra,” Lallu Singh said.

However, Brij Bhushan’s supporters said that more parties would join them in their demand that unless Raj tenders an unconditional apology, he won’t be let in Ayodhya.

“I think all of us in the past have been witness to how Raj Thackeray had ill-treated north Indians. That is why the local unit of Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party has backed Brij Bhushan ji’s stance. It’s a fair call. All that is being said is first apologise and we will welcome him,” an aide of Kaiserganj MP said.

