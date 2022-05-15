Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit

BJP MP from Kaiserganj in U.P. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won’t be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians
BJP MP from Kaiserganj in U.P. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was talking to media persons in Ayodhya on Sunday. (Sourced)
Published on May 15, 2022 09:12 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

Reiterating his opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won’t be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past.

Singh, who was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a private hospital, is at the forefront of those who are opposing Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5. “I don’t have any personal enmity with Raj Thackeray. With full responsibility and conscience, I am opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya,” he told media persons in Ayodhya.

“There are several states across the country where Raj Thackeray cannot enter,” he claimed. The BJP MP also advised the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to not meet Thackeray unless he apologised to North Indians. The MNS has already started preparations for the Ayodhya visit of Raj Thackeray by booking trains and hotels.

On the other hand, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has extended support to Raj Thackeray. “Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. It is due to Lord Ram’s blessings that devotees come to Ayodhya,” said Lallu Singh.

Raj Thackeray’s nephew Aditya Thackeray is likely to visit the temple town on June 15 to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. Aditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is the also the minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in that state.

