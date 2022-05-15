BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit
Reiterating his opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won’t be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past.
Singh, who was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a private hospital, is at the forefront of those who are opposing Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5. “I don’t have any personal enmity with Raj Thackeray. With full responsibility and conscience, I am opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya,” he told media persons in Ayodhya.
“There are several states across the country where Raj Thackeray cannot enter,” he claimed. The BJP MP also advised the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to not meet Thackeray unless he apologised to North Indians. The MNS has already started preparations for the Ayodhya visit of Raj Thackeray by booking trains and hotels.
On the other hand, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has extended support to Raj Thackeray. “Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. It is due to Lord Ram’s blessings that devotees come to Ayodhya,” said Lallu Singh.
Raj Thackeray’s nephew Aditya Thackeray is likely to visit the temple town on June 15 to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. Aditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is the also the minister for tourism and environment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in that state.
BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC's ambitious Tactical Urbanism initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment
Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments. Employees were hired through different agencies.
HC relief for Andheri (east) hospital, owner of land restrained from creating third party rights
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained a trust at Andheri (east) from selling off its property worth ₹450 crore while a suit filed by a hospital trust is pending before the HC. The hospital trust had entered into an agreement with the owner trust in 2018 to buy the approximate 22 acres of land, owned by the latter and had paid ₹143.5 crore towards the entire amount.
Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released
He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma. Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients' lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together. Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.
Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566. Nagpur division logged six cases.
