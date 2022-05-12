Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘BJP office-bearers to discuss central govt policies with people’
BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh reviewed the 2022 assembly elections in a meeting of regional office-bearers and BJP district unit heads, held at the regional office at Rohania in Varanasi and informed about the upcoming programmes of the party.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh in a meeting of regional office-bearers and BJP district unit heads in Varanasi. (HT)
VARANASI Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh said here on Wednesday that BJP office-bearers would discuss various developmental works with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers, youth, women and minorities as well as various sections of the society for 75 hours during the “Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan Fortnight” to be celebrated from May 30 to June 15.

Santhosh reviewed the 2022 assembly elections in a meeting of regional office-bearers and BJP district unit heads, held at the regional office at Rohania here and informed about the upcoming programmes of the party.

Santhosh said that on May 30, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government would complete eight years. The top leadership of the party had decided that the office bearers of the party would go to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers, youth, women, minorities and various other sections of the society and for 75 hours, they would discuss the welfare works being done by the central government. They would take feedback from the beneficiaries and inform the needy about the schemes.

He informed about the various events to be organized under the ‘Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan’ fortnight.

He said that a development booklet would be distributed at every booth. All the district heads should get involved in their preparations from now on.

Reviewing the recent assembly elections, he said that the massive victory of the BJP in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, was a seal of the public’s faith on the hard work of the party workers and the welfare policies of the BJP government. . It was necessary for the organization to be strong to stay in power for a long time.

