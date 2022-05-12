‘BJP office-bearers to discuss central govt policies with people’
VARANASI Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh said here on Wednesday that BJP office-bearers would discuss various developmental works with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers, youth, women and minorities as well as various sections of the society for 75 hours during the “Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan Fortnight” to be celebrated from May 30 to June 15.
Santhosh reviewed the 2022 assembly elections in a meeting of regional office-bearers and BJP district unit heads, held at the regional office at Rohania here and informed about the upcoming programmes of the party.
Santhosh said that on May 30, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government would complete eight years. The top leadership of the party had decided that the office bearers of the party would go to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers, youth, women, minorities and various other sections of the society and for 75 hours, they would discuss the welfare works being done by the central government. They would take feedback from the beneficiaries and inform the needy about the schemes.
He informed about the various events to be organized under the ‘Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan’ fortnight.
He said that a development booklet would be distributed at every booth. All the district heads should get involved in their preparations from now on.
Reviewing the recent assembly elections, he said that the massive victory of the BJP in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, was a seal of the public’s faith on the hard work of the party workers and the welfare policies of the BJP government. . It was necessary for the organization to be strong to stay in power for a long time.
75 ponds in Ghaziabad set for revival under Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme
The district administration has identified 75 ponds for revival/rejuvenation as part of the Centre's 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' initiative and the work on these ponds is likely to begin in the next 15 days, said officials in the know of the matter. The objective of the Mission Amrit Sarovar is “construction/development” of at least 75 ponds in every district of the country.
Woman missing for two days found dead near her home in Noida
A 47-year-old woman, allegedly missing since Monday, was found dead in the shrubbery of her residential society in Noida's Sector 137 on Wednesday. Police said that prima facie it appeared she died one or two days ago. According to the autopsy report, however, the cause of death has been identified as shock and haemorrhage, police said. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society's Apartment Owner's Association, officials said.
Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court's order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks.
Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad
There has been a marginal decline in the district's Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department. Ghaziabad's positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.
Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook
A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him. A native of Nepal, Ravinder Rawat, informed that he had been working at the assailant's DLF 5 apartment for the past year. Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done. Station house officer, Poonam Hooda, Sushant Lok police station further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.
