BJP replaces Swati; overall 45 lawmakers changed so far in UP

LUCKNOW The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped sitting lawmaker and minister Swati Singh from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat, replacing her with former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh, whose request for voluntary retirement from service was accepted on Monday.

Swati Singh is locked in a bitter family feud with her husband Daya Shankar, a UP BJP functionary, party sources said.

Rajeshwar Singh was among the 17 candidates declared by the BJP on Tuesday night. This includes candidates on all the nine much-in-demand seats in Lucknow district, where three lawmakers were dropped.

So far, the BJP has declared 315 candidates, including 38 women. At least 45 lawmakers have been replaced till now.

There were indications that Daya Shankar, who is also a member of the committee to vet induction of leaders from opposition, might be fielded from a seat in eastern UP’s Ballia – his home district from where he contested 2012 UP polls. He played a role in getting key players from opposition camps to join the BJP.

“There is no fight. If I get the ticket, Swati will sit out. And if Swati gets it, I will sit out,” Dayashankar had said recently. Both the minister and her husband were lobbying for the Sarojini Nagar seat, which the BJP had won for the first time in the 2017 UP polls.

After former ATS chief Asim Arun (who quit with about nine years ahead of his retirement), Rajeshwar is the second bureaucrat to have been fielded by the BJP straightaway after voluntary retirement. He had about 11 years of service left when he quit.

While Daya Shankar’s wife was dropped, Jaya Devi, wife of union minister Kaushal Kishore, the Dalit Lok Sabha MP from Mohanlalganj, was retained from the Malihabad reserved seat. On the Sidhauli reserved seat, the BJP fielded Maneesh Rawat who joined the BJP after quitting the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP also replaced UP Assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit from Bhagwant Nagar Assembly seat in Unnao, with Ashutosh Shukla.

Law minister Brajesh Pathak was moved from Lucknow (Central) to Lucknow (Cantt), a Brahmin-dominated Assembly segment, from where BJP’s Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi was lobbying for her son Mayank.

There were speculations of the party fielding Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav on the seat too, as in 2017 UP polls she had contested from the seat as an SP candidate and stood second after the BJP.

From Lucknow (Central), the BJP named a party corporator Rajnish Gupta, while sitting lawmaker and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ has been retained on the Lucknow (East) Assembly segment. BJP lawmaker Neeraj Bora too has been retained on the Lucknow (North) Assembly segment. From Lucknow (West), where sitting lawmaker Suresh Srivastava had died of Covid-19, the BJP has named Anjani Srivastava.

From Mohanlalganj, the BJP has named Amresh Kumar, who is also said to be a relative of union minister Kaushal Kishore. But this couldn’t be indepedently verified. From Bakshi ka Talab, the party named Yogesh Shukla, brother of prominent journalist Brajesh Shukla.

On Jahanabad seat, the BJP has named Rajendra Patel, while on Amethi’s Gauriganj Assembly seat, the BJP has named Chandra Prakash Mishra ‘Matiyari.’ On Unchahar seat in Rae Bareli, the BJP has fielded party general secretary Amarpal Maurya and would be up against SP’s Manoj Pandey, a two-term sitting lawmaker.

From Maholi, the BJP fielded Shashank Trivedi while in Sitapur, from where sitting lawmaker Rakesh Rathore had joined the Samajwadi Party, the BJP fielded a candidate with almost the same name - Rakesh Rathore - but with an additional ‘Guru’.

BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also named Laxmikant Rawat from the Bacchrawan Assembly segment in Rae Bareli. With this, BJP allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party have named 11 candidates so far, most of them on seats the BJP held in 2017 UP polls. Put together, with the BJP’s 315 candidates, it means that the saffron party and allies have so far declared candidates on 326 of the 403 Assembly seats in UP.

