Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP seeks central forces, CCTV cams in all booths of Karhal
lucknow news

BJP seeks central forces, CCTV cams in all booths of Karhal

The BJP claimed that union minister SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Akhilesh from Karhal, was targeted by goons allegedly at the behest of the SP
A BJP delegation comprising union minister Anurag Thakur, former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai, UP BJP general secretary JPS Rathore, UP BJP secretary Subhash Yaduvansh met election commission officials over the alleged attack on party candidate and union minister SP Singh Baghel in Karhal from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting. (Sourced)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur approached the election commission, seeking deployment of central paramilitary forces in all booths of Karhal assembly segment in Mainpuri from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting election. The BJP also sought flag march by central paramilitary forces a day before Karhal goes to polls on February 20.

The BJP claimed that union minister of state and party’s MP, SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Akhilesh from Karhal, was targeted by goons allegedly at the behest of the SP on Tuesday.

This is the second time this election that a senior leader has alleged threat to life. A day before, on Monday, BJP’s former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Janata Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had alleged that the BJP had instigated an attack on him.

“We seek CCTV cams in all booths and deployment of central paramilitary forces,” said Thakur, who along with a party delegation that included party spokesman Manish Shukla, visited the election commission. The BJP’s representation to the EC was signed by Thakur, JPS Rathore, the party’s election management in-charge and general secretary, former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai and Subhash Yaduvansh, UP BJP secretary.

RELATED STORIES

In the representation, the BJP claimed that 20-25 people targeted Baghel’s motorcade near village Atikullapur around 7pm. “The miscreants, armed with bricks and rods, also surrounded Baghel’s vehicle. They wanted to make a bid on life of the BJP candidate. Violence is nothing new in Karhal where in the past voting machines have been damaged. In 2004, one person was killed in the violence on polling day due to which the election had been countermanded,” the BJP claimed.

Asked about SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s charge that the BJP was plotting to eliminate him, Subhash Yaduvansh said, “That attack could be due to the inherent contradictions among the Samajwadi Party and SBSP over ticket sharing. The BJP has got nothing to do with it. Why is the Samajwadi Party changing tickets frequently? Is there more to it than meets the eye?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP