BJP, SP and BSP same, do not work for people, says Priyanka

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday assailed the BJP, the SP and the BSP alike for not working for the cause of the people. She said none of these parties came forward to help them and it was only the Congress that stood by them in their hour of distress.

“A leader’s duty is to serve the people. But none of them came to help you whenever you were in distress. When incidents like the Hathras or Shahjahanpur case took place, the leaders of these parties stayed home,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while pointing out how she went to different places, taking up issues in the past three years to help the needy in Hathras or in other districts.

At a virtual rally that she addressed to urge the people to vote for Congress candidates in 2022 UP polls, Priyanka also listed the suicides committed by the farmers while standing in queue to get fertilisers in Bundelkhand region and said, “Be it the BJP, the SP or the BSP, all are playing the same game.”

Priyanka questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that his government’s policies made thousands ‘lakhpatis’. She said instead of making anybody a ‘lakhpati’ the government’s policies were making the ‘lakhpatis’ poorer. She said the government’s policies were being formulated to benefit its friends among the industrialists and this became evident during the recent agitation of farmers against the three farm laws.

She said the people would benefit only when a government that worked for them was formed in Uttar Pradesh. She urged the people, including women, to vote for her party’s candidates and said the Congress had given 40 percent tickets to women. “You (women) are half of the population. You have to bring about change for yourself and your families,” she said.