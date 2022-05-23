BJP, SP lawmakers lock horns over poster protest

LUCKNOW Lawmakers of the BJP and the SP sparred over a placard waved by the latter on the opening day of the Budget session of the UP assembly on Monday.

SP lawmaker from Katehari (Amebdakarnagar), Lalji Verma, along with others, had waved a placard that read ‘saandon dwara hamle se rozana ho rahi mauton se logon ko bachao’ (save people from daily deaths caused by bull attacks in the state).’

The caption accompanied a picture of a bull attacking a youth.

The BJP wasted little time in targeting the SP, with party lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak stating that the picture used to highlight the bull attack was actually of ‘Jallikattu festival’ in Tamil Nadu.

“This is what happens when politics is done from AC rooms and real issues aren’t known,” said Pathak, who apart from being the state BJP vice-president is also an MLC, while responding to Verma’s picture.

“This also indicates how the SP engages in double speak. That is why, they were rejected by the people, and yet, the party is not ready to learn its lesson. People are watching. Lawmakers are answerable to the masses,” added Pathak.

Verma said the picture was symbolic. It’s the message that mattered. “I have details of how bull attacks were leading to death and injuries in the state. In my constituency, there have been many bull attacks. In Milkipur too, there are many cases of deaths and injury caused by these attacks. The stray animals are a big menace in other parts too. The BJP had promised to find a solution to this issue. Where is it,” he asked.

The stray animals menace had emerged as a big issue in the run-up to the 2022 UP assembly polls. The Yogi government 2.0 had said that it was working to find a solution to the problem.