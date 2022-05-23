BJP, SP lawmakers lock horns over poster protest
LUCKNOW Lawmakers of the BJP and the SP sparred over a placard waved by the latter on the opening day of the Budget session of the UP assembly on Monday.
SP lawmaker from Katehari (Amebdakarnagar), Lalji Verma, along with others, had waved a placard that read ‘saandon dwara hamle se rozana ho rahi mauton se logon ko bachao’ (save people from daily deaths caused by bull attacks in the state).’
The caption accompanied a picture of a bull attacking a youth.
The BJP wasted little time in targeting the SP, with party lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak stating that the picture used to highlight the bull attack was actually of ‘Jallikattu festival’ in Tamil Nadu.
“This is what happens when politics is done from AC rooms and real issues aren’t known,” said Pathak, who apart from being the state BJP vice-president is also an MLC, while responding to Verma’s picture.
“This also indicates how the SP engages in double speak. That is why, they were rejected by the people, and yet, the party is not ready to learn its lesson. People are watching. Lawmakers are answerable to the masses,” added Pathak.
Verma said the picture was symbolic. It’s the message that mattered. “I have details of how bull attacks were leading to death and injuries in the state. In my constituency, there have been many bull attacks. In Milkipur too, there are many cases of deaths and injury caused by these attacks. The stray animals are a big menace in other parts too. The BJP had promised to find a solution to this issue. Where is it,” he asked.
The stray animals menace had emerged as a big issue in the run-up to the 2022 UP assembly polls. The Yogi government 2.0 had said that it was working to find a solution to the problem.
-
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases. Pune city reported nine new cases which took the progressive count to 681,033 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,739 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Yogi Adityanath to lay first slab of main structure of Ram temple on June 1
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the first stone slab when construction of the main structure of the Ram temple begins in Ayodhya on June 1. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will form part of this main structure. General secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that CM Adityanath will lay the first stone slab on June 1 with Vedic rituals. Around 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones will be used in the main structure of Ram temple.
-
Storm brings heat relief, civic nightmare to Capital
New Delhi: The Capital woke up to intense showers and gusty winds which touched 75kmph, leading to flight disruptions, power outages, waterlogging, and traffic jams caused by the flooding and fallen trees. The much-needed rains, which weather experts say may have broken the hold of the successive heatwaves Delhi has seen since March, also came after an extended dry spell. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius (C).
-
47 candidates selected as excise constables have criminal cases against them
Hiding about their past records is proving to be costly for many candidates selected as constables in the UP Excise Department as now their jobs are in jeopardy. Out of the 374 excise constables recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow, 47 aspirants out of 150 whose verification process has been completed so far have been found to have lied about their past police records.
-
UP govt promotes organic farming, afforestation along banks of Ganga
The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting organic farming and afforestation along the banks of the Ganga in order to make the sacred river cleaner, free of pollution caused by chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides and ensure its uninterrupted flow, said a government statement. The government has already launched plantation drive in Kasganj and some other areas in this context, added the statement.
