BJP, SP two sides of the same coin: BSP leader SC Mishra

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary has alleged that there is an underhand deal between the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to create communal tension in Uttar Pradesh before the assembly election to serve their vested political interests.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohanlalganj assembly segment of Lucknow on Sunday, Mishra alleged, “Before the 2017 assembly election, the BJP and SP leaders planned communal violence in UP to polarise voters for political gains. Again, they are working on the same polarisation plan.” “However, voters have understood their tricks. They know that the BJP and the SP are two sides of the same coins,” he claimed.

“In 2003, when Mayawati was the chief minister of UP, BJP leaders played an important role in toppling the BSP government and ensuring formation of the SP government with the defection of 37 BSP MLAs. The Congress had extended support to the SP government,” he further alleged.

“The BSP government (2007-12) launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leaders are now claiming those projects as their own. The foundation of Ganga Expressway project was laid by the BSP chief Mayawati. The BJP and SP leaders moved a petition in the court to stop the project,” Mishra claimed.

“Jewar international airport project was also launched under the BSP government. Now before the assembly election, the foundation of the airport is laid. The BJP government is launching the projects before the assembly election whereas BSP chief Mayawati launched a number of development projects soon after forming the government in 2007,” the BSP leader claimed.

“The development projects were launched in 29,000 Ambedkar villages. Several educational institutions were launched. Besides, medical colleges and hospitals were opened,” he said.

“Under the SP rule, there was spurt in the cases of loot, murder, dacoity, rape, kidnapping, communal violence as mafia and goondas were active. People have got no respite under the BJP government as well. There is spurt in the crime cases and women are not safe. The members of Brahmin community are being targeted and around 500 people belonging to Brahmin community have been killed,” Mishra alleged.

“In 2017, people were misguided with the promises made by the BJP but the BJP government failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. There has been an increase in unemployment. The BJP government had promised two crore jobs. Instead, the youth are being lathi-charged. The question papers of the tests held for various recruitment examinations were leaked. Teachers working in unaided schools were suppressed when they demanded regularisation. Farmers and bank employees are being harassed,” he further alleged.

“Bahujan Samaj Party leaders and workers should motivate their family members to campaign for the party. We are big Bahujan family. My wife, son and son-in-law are campaigning for the party. However, they will not contest election. They are coordinating with me in electioneering,” Mishra said.

