BJP spokesman gets life threat, lodges complaint

An unknown caller issued a life threat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Rakesh Tripathi, who has lodged an FIR against the unidentified person with Ashiana police station in Lucknow on Wednesday morning, senior police officials said.

The officials said that in FIR, Tripathi mentioned that he received a call from an unknown number on his mobile when he was at his residence in Ruchi Khand, Ashiana at around 6.30 am. He stated that the caller introduced himself as a Mainpuri resident and hurled abuses at him.

Tripathi said the caller even threatened to shoot him dead. Following the call, Tripathi, in his complaint, asked the police to investigate the matter as he frequently travels to different districts of the state for the party’s work.

UP’s additional director general (law and order), Prashant Kumar said that the Lucknow police are investigating the matter and senior police officials are personally supervising the case.