BJP tasks UP unit chief, deputy CM to undertake firefighting operation

LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP, jolted by exodus, fielded its state unit chief Swatantra Dev, an OBC leader, to highlight various initiatives undertaken by the party for the poor and the backwards and counter the narrative about the BJP government not doing anything for the backwards.

Swatantra Dev is a Kurmi, the second biggest OBC sub-caste after Yadavs. Kurmis and Mauryas, the other OBC subcaste to which deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya belongs to, are the dominant non-Yadav OBC castes.

This is the reason why the party has tasked both these leaders to undertake a firefighting operation essentially aimed at checking further dissension within the ruling party. While Maurya has been appealing to the rebels to reconsider their decision, the UP BJP chief listed various initiatives of the party.

“The UP government has done a lot for all sections of society and so the BJP will emerge victorious in the polls,” said Maurya.

“From giving constitutional status to the backward classes commission to including 27 OBCs in the union government and 23 in the UP government, providing scholarships of ₹762.49 crore to 37.74 lakh students, double rations, e-shram card, power connections, Ujjawala gas connections, free health insurance cover, toilets, Kisan Samman Nidhi – the total number of initiatives that the BJP government took for the backwards are many and their impact is huge. Yet, the opposition has hatched a conspiracy to defame the government and the people will give a befitting reply,” said the UP BJP chief.

“During the first and second wave of Covid too, the Narendra Modi government at the centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in UP always worked hard to help the poorest of the poor. When the opposition leaders were in quarantine, the BJP governments and its cadres were out to help the poor who stand firmly with the BJP,” he said.