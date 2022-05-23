BJP to fete beneficiaries of welfare schemes to mark eight years of Modi government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will felicitate beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being run by the party’s governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh as part of celebrations timed with the completion of eight years of the Modi regime.

The programmes will be held from June 1 to 13 with the party workers taking up one mass connect campaign daily.

The BJP will celebrate its eighth anniversary of being in power at the Centre this month.

While the beneficiaries will be felicitated at a function at the BJP office, the party will also get cadres to visit the beneficiaries of various government schemes and gift them a sapling.

“The beneficiaries will then plant that sapling and be part of the campaign to ensure a greener environment,” BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said at a press conference at the party office on Monday.

As part of this outreach, senior ministers of BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh would also hold public meetings.

The party would also get its lawmakers to spend at time at each booth, connect with the masses and identify those still not part of government schemes.

“On the first day of the celebration, the party’s farmers’ wing (kisan morcha) will undertake plantation and clean up water bodies. The next day, the party’s women’s wing will hold health check-up camps at anganwadi centres. Next will be a campaign by scheduled caste and scheduled tribes cell to take up cleanliness drives in slums and around the statues of great leaders,” Shukla said.

“After this, the ‘pichda morcha’ or the OBC wing of the party will take up cleanliness and plantation campaigns at primary schools.”

“Next, the BJP will organise a drive to organise distribution of ration to poor at fair price shops. The following day, health check-up camps would be organised for urban poor. Vaccination drive, felicitation of sanitation workers and connecting with beneficiaries of various schemes will also be organised as part of the campaign,” BJP leaders said.