BJP to fete beneficiaries of welfare schemes to mark eight years of Modi government
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will felicitate beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being run by the party’s governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh as part of celebrations timed with the completion of eight years of the Modi regime.
The programmes will be held from June 1 to 13 with the party workers taking up one mass connect campaign daily.
The BJP will celebrate its eighth anniversary of being in power at the Centre this month.
While the beneficiaries will be felicitated at a function at the BJP office, the party will also get cadres to visit the beneficiaries of various government schemes and gift them a sapling.
“The beneficiaries will then plant that sapling and be part of the campaign to ensure a greener environment,” BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said at a press conference at the party office on Monday.
As part of this outreach, senior ministers of BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh would also hold public meetings.
The party would also get its lawmakers to spend at time at each booth, connect with the masses and identify those still not part of government schemes.
“On the first day of the celebration, the party’s farmers’ wing (kisan morcha) will undertake plantation and clean up water bodies. The next day, the party’s women’s wing will hold health check-up camps at anganwadi centres. Next will be a campaign by scheduled caste and scheduled tribes cell to take up cleanliness drives in slums and around the statues of great leaders,” Shukla said.
“After this, the ‘pichda morcha’ or the OBC wing of the party will take up cleanliness and plantation campaigns at primary schools.”
“Next, the BJP will organise a drive to organise distribution of ration to poor at fair price shops. The following day, health check-up camps would be organised for urban poor. Vaccination drive, felicitation of sanitation workers and connecting with beneficiaries of various schemes will also be organised as part of the campaign,” BJP leaders said.
-
Lucknow: Season’s first major storm brings relief from heat and the usual woes, too
Thunderstorm with gusty winds blowing at 60-70 km per hour and hour-long moderate rainfall of 20.6 mm lashed Lucknow on Monday, bringing relief from the heatwave but also causing waterlogging and power outages in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, this is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season, as March and April only recorded dry thunder spells. Owing to rain, five flights were delayed.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to hold second apprenticeship mela on May 30
The second apprenticeship mela by the state government will be organised in all 75 nodal ITIs across the state on May 30, said special secretary of vocational education and skill development, Harikesh Chaurasia. He said that MSME, the employment department and the district administration will jointly work to make the fair a success. Chaurasia said that 10,600 youth benefitted from the last apprenticeship fair.
-
Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. According to reports, Lalmani's son Jignesh and Siyaram's son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am. The duo went into deep water and started drowning. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
-
Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track
The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track. The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B. According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters. There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi.
-
Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home. Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. Baliyan said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme.
