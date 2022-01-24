Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP to form next govt with 300-plus seats: Yogi
lucknow news

BJP to form next govt with 300-plus seats: Yogi

The combined tally of SP, BSP, Congress and independents would not cross 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, says chief minister
Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government was sensitive towards villages, poor, farmers, youth and women. (File Photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the opposition, reiterating that the BJP would form the next government with 300-plus seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“The combined tally of SP, BSP, Congress and independents would not cross 100 seats in the UP polls,” said Adityanath in a press statement to media in New Delhi.

He added: “Dreams of those indulging in loot and pushing the state into riots have been shattered by the BJP government in the state. The BJP has worked with zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.”

He said the BJP government was sensitive towards villages, poor, farmers, youth and women. “People had no expectations from the Samajwadi Party that indulged in humiliating Baba Saheb Ambedkar and changed names of institutions set up in the name of late Kanshi Ram. The SP had sided with criminals and rioters and those responsible for the exodus of Hindus in Kairana,” added Adityanath.

He said the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was unfortunate and the state government acted effectively with regard to it. On SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP recently, he said she was in touch with the BJP for four years. Adityanath said she had positive thinking about the BJP government’s work and had contributed for the construction of Ram temple.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP