BJP to form next govt with 300-plus seats: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the opposition, reiterating that the BJP would form the next government with 300-plus seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“The combined tally of SP, BSP, Congress and independents would not cross 100 seats in the UP polls,” said Adityanath in a press statement to media in New Delhi.

He added: “Dreams of those indulging in loot and pushing the state into riots have been shattered by the BJP government in the state. The BJP has worked with zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.”

He said the BJP government was sensitive towards villages, poor, farmers, youth and women. “People had no expectations from the Samajwadi Party that indulged in humiliating Baba Saheb Ambedkar and changed names of institutions set up in the name of late Kanshi Ram. The SP had sided with criminals and rioters and those responsible for the exodus of Hindus in Kairana,” added Adityanath.

He said the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was unfortunate and the state government acted effectively with regard to it. On SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP recently, he said she was in touch with the BJP for four years. Adityanath said she had positive thinking about the BJP government’s work and had contributed for the construction of Ram temple.