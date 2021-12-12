BJP to launch five Jan Vishwas Yatras in Uttar Pradesh on December 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would launch five Jan Vishwas Yatras from different places in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh (UP) on December 19. The BJP took this decision after a meeting chaired by its state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal on Saturday. The sixth yatra would start on December 20.

Senior BJP leaders would flag off the yatras from Bijnor in western UP, Mathura in Braj, Jhansi in Bundelkhand, Ambedkarnagar and Ballia in east Uttar Pradesh. The sixth yatra would be launched from Ghazipur, also in east UP.

“These yatras would cover all 403 assembly constituencies of the state,” party lawmaker Vidya Sagar Sonker, the in-charge of these yatras, said.

The party hasn’t yet announced the leaders who would flag off these yatras. But those in the know of things said BJP chief JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, along with state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP election panel head Dharmendra Pradhan, could launch them.

“We are connecting with the people and would tell them about our government’s achievements,” Sonker said.

Meanwhile, a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Nishad party would be held at Lucknow’s Ramabai Amebdkar Maidan on December 17, Nishad party leader and MLC Sanjay Nishad said on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the rally in which an announcement regarding providing reservation under the scheduled caste (SC) category to Nishads, members of the riverine community, could be made, he said. Nishad said the rally was previously planned for November 21, but had to be rescheduled.