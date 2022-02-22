BJP vs SP contest on cards on most seats in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Most of the nine assembly seats in Lucknow district are set to witness a close contest between the BJP and the SP. While the ruling party is trying to retain its seats, the opposition party is leaving no stone unturned to regain seats it had lost to the BJP in 2017. Of the nine constituencies, except Mohanlalganj, all others are currently with the BJP, said political pundits.

The Mohanlalganj seat is with the SP after its candidate Ambrish Singh Pushkar bagged 71,574 votes, defeating BSP’s Rambahadur Rawat by a margin of 530 votes, in 2017 elections.

Political parties have pulled out all stops to woo voters in Lucknow West constituency, considered to be the BJP’s stronghold. The SP had lost the seat to Suresh Kumar Srivastava of the BJP by a margin of 13,072 votes in 2017. Prior to 2012, when the seat was with SP’s Mohammed Rehan, the seat was bagged by BJP’s LalJi Tandon in 2007. He had also won it in 1996 and 2002.

This time, the BJP has fielded Anjani Srivastava while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Armaan Khan, who had fought the 2017 elections on a BSP ticket.

The concentration of Muslim and Kayasth voters on this seat has prompted parties to choose their candidates accordingly. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajeev Bakshi from this seat while the Congress has fielded Shahana Siddiqui from the Lucknow West assembly seat.

The Malihabad seat, which was considered among the strongholds of SP, is currently with the BJP, after its candidate Jai Devi won in 2017 elections defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rajbala by a margin of 22,668 votes. Prior to 2017, the seat was held by the SP which held on to it for four terms, only losing it in 2002 elections to an independent candidate.

A good chunk of voters in Malihabad belong to the Pasi community, whereas the rest are Yadavs and Muslims. In 2022 elections, the BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Jai Devi again, while the SP has declared Surendra Kumar as its candidate on this seat.

According to political analysts, in Lucknow North too, the contest is between the BJP and the SP. The ruling party has fielded its sitting MLA Neeraj Bora while the SP has pitted Pooja Shukla from this constituency. In 2012 elections, SP candidate Abhishek Mishra had won the seat by securing 47,580 votes.

Neeraj Bora, who was fielded by the Congress last time, stood runner-up by securing 45,361 votes. BJP’s Ashutosh Tandon and BSP’s Arun Dwivedi got 45,245 and 22, 902 votes, respectively.

Sarojininagar assembly seat, however, has different political equations when compared to other constituencies, say political experts. It has always sprung surprises and produced an array of winners of different political hues since 1967. And this time, young voters are expected to play a key role here in the UP polls.

In the constituency, the share of upper castes has increased and the proportion of Muslim and Dalit voters has decreased. A large chunk of OBC voters, including Yadavs, and other castes also a plays major role in the electoral outcome here. This time, the Congress has fielded Rudra Daman Singh, the BJP has fielded Rajeshwar Singh, the SP has fielded Abhishek Mishra and the BSP has fielded Mohd Jalees Khan from this constituency.

From Lucknow East assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tandon, minister of urban employment of UP against SP’s Anurag Bhadauria. In 2017 elections, BJP’s Ashutosh Tandon had won the seat defeating Congress’s Anurag Singh Bhadouria by securing 1,35,167 votes.

The Lucknow Central seat was won by the BJP in 2017 after its candidate Brijesh Pathak defeated Ravidas Mehrotra of the SP by a margin of 5,094 votes. In 2012, the seat was with the SP after its candidate Ravidas Mehrotra won the seat by a margin of 22,732 votes by defeating BJP’s Vidya Sagar Gupta.

Similarly, a tough fight between BJP and SP would also be witnessed in Lucknow Cantt, from where BJP has fielded its leader Brajesh Pathak against SP’s Raju Gandhi. Initially, there were speculations that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav (who recently joined BJP) might be given ticket to contest from Lucknow Cantt.

In 2019 bypolls, the seat was won by BJP candidate Chandra Tiwari, after he defeated SP’s Major Ashish Chaturvedi by a margin of 35,428 votes. In 2017 Reeta Joshi, BJP candidate, won the seat after defeating SP’s Aparna Yadav by a margin of 33,796 votes. In 2012, the seat was with Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

The situation, however, is more or less the same in BKT and Mohanlalganj constituencies, where the fight is between the BJP and the SP.

Mohanlalganj assembly constituency was won by SP in 2017 assembly elections after its candidate Ambrish Singh Pushkar defeated Ram Bahadur of the BSP by a margin of 530 votes. This was the lone seat that SP could manage to win in 2017. This time, SP has again fielded Ambrish Pushkar against BJP’s Amresh Kumar. The Congress has fielded Mamta Chaudhary while the BSP has fielded Devendra Kumar.