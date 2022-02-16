BJP’s free ration, cash transfer mere ruses: Priyanka

KANPUR: Drawing a huge crowd in her four-hour roadshow here, Congress general secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP wanted to make people dependent on free ration and negligible cash transfer so that they would never become self-reliant and it could keep exploiting them to vote on the basis of caste and religion.

Criss-crossing through the five assembly segments where the party sees a chance for fight, said the BJP did not want people to raise their own issues and free ration and cash transfers were ruses to keep them silent.

Addressing a rally in Ratanlal Nagar after completing the roadshow, she said, “They never want you become self-reliant. Once you do you will start questioning. Did they come to help in the hour of crisis when people were dying every second or gasping for oxygen?”

Priyanka urged the people to ask the government what it had done for them in the past five years.

She said, instead of helping people, the Prime Minister and chief minister shared the stage with a union minister whose son was accused of murdering innocent farmers. His son who mowed the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri had been released on bail. The farmers were crying and dying in queue and women were being slighted all over. “This is exactly what this government is giving you in place of jobs and relief,” she said.

The MSME units in Kanpur that produced jobs were in great crisis. The double engine government was only for the big businesses, which were given everything and a policy were made for them. For MSMEs, nothing was announced in the union budget, she said.

The political parties, she said, were using religion-based politics to make people emotional and vote. “They know there is no need to work for five years, they will form the government using this card.”

“They will make you dependent on free ration and little money but will not empower you, won’t give jobs, won’t make the women feel secure,” she said.

She added, “Each religion holds service of mankind paramount. Ask those pursuing politics of religion to do service first and then ask for votes.”

Without naming the PM, she said he would be touring states only when there was an election and make promises. Otherwise, he would go abroad. The women were not being remembered and free gas cylinder was promised only because there were elections were in Uttar Pradesh. “Why doesn’t this government tell why 12 lakhs government vacancies haven’t been filled?” she asked.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, she said the PSUs built over 70 years were being sold to two people. “They ask us what the Congress did in 70 years, I want to ask them if nothing was created then how are you selling them,” she said. She asked the people rise and bring about a change, choosing a party that cared for them. “You have seen everyone in the past 30 years, assess what you got with their brand of politics,” she said.

Gandhi earlier carried out an impressive roadshow with a huge crowd. The roadshow started from Cantonment and passed through Arya Nagar, Sisamau, Kidwai Nagar and Govind Nagar where she addressed rallies. She was accompanied by the respective candidates.

She waved at the people, accepted their garlands and petals were showered on her along the way. She threw back the flowers at the children and women who came out in good numbers.