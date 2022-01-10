Block pramukh arrested on gang-rape charges in Agra

A block pramukh in Bah area of the Agra district has been arrested on charges of gang-rape of a woman in a hotel in Agra city on Monday.

The case has been registered with the Tajganj police station, and a search is on to arrest the two other accused named in the complaint. The victim is from another district and was called to Agra in name of a job offer.

“On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police received a call from a woman on 112 that she was gang-raped in a hotel in Agra. Police swung into action, and a case was registered at Tajganj police station under section 376D (gang-rape), 323 (voluntarily caused hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code,” informed SK Singh, DIG/SSP, Agra.

“The police team led by Bhupendra Baliyan, in charge of Tajganj police station, arrested the main accused Lal Singh in the wee hours of Monday. Search is on for others absconding,” stated Singh.

The victim is from Bulandshahar district and complained that she received a call from an unknown number about two months ago, and such calls continued on her mobile. The caller told the victim that his name was Lal Singh, and he was a block pramukh in the Agra district. He assured the victim a job in Agra, and believing the accused, the victim woman came to Agra on Sunday, revealed police sources, on basis of the statement made by the victim.

The prime accused, Lal Singh, now under arrest, has been named along with his two friends Dev and Jitendra (mentioned by their first names) as accused in this case, as per the press statement issued by the Agra police.

With UP assembly elections around the corner, political parties are trading barbs on the basis of the alleged political affiliation of the accused with a particular political party.