Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected

The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said.

The boy’s mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and for further investigations.

Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. He said the body was found lying near the slum in Bihar Nagar colony in Mawaiya locality. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.

The boy’s mother has filed a complaint of murder under IPC section 302 for murder against unidentified persons but the police was waiting for the post-mortem examination report before initiating any further action.