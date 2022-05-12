Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected
The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said.
The boy’s mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and for further investigations.
Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. He said the body was found lying near the slum in Bihar Nagar colony in Mawaiya locality. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.
The boy’s mother has filed a complaint of murder under IPC section 302 for murder against unidentified persons but the police was waiting for the post-mortem examination report before initiating any further action.
Uttarakhand to give 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh families
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to provide 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh Antyodaya card holders in the state. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the cabinet meeting in Dehradun. The opposition Congress took strong objection to the announcement, saying it was a “clear violations of the model code of conduct” as notification for the Champawat bypoll has already been declared. Dhami is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.
Betting racket busted in Praygraj’s Georgetown, six held by STF
The Prayagraj unit of the special task force busted a betting racket and arrested six people on Thursday. Over ₹3 lakh, a car, a television set, etc were recovered from their possession. The gang used to bet on IPL matches and were connected to an online betting racket based in Rajasthan, police said. The gang operated with the help of a betting racket in Rajasthan.
Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district
PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8. Doctors from Indian Medical Association have also emphasised the importance of vaccination.
A selfless act: Student leaves exam to reach injured family to hospital
An MBA student going to take Anuj Choudhary's exams instead helped a family injured in a road mishap, in Secundrabad area of district Bulandshahr, on Wednesday. Anuj Choudhary is pursuing his second year MBA studies from VSM College of Dadri in Noida. He spotted an accident on Khurja road in which a couple and their two children were injured and they were crying for help. Doctors declared his wife Farzana, 30 brought dead.
Mega Covid vaccination camp on May 13 in Ludhiana’s 339 schools
The health department is all set to conduct a mega vaccination drive in 339 schools in the district on May 13. Giving further information, Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that 131 vaccination sites are set up in urban areas of Ludhiana. One vaccination site is in Khanna, eight sites are in Jagraon, three in Samrala, four in Raikot, 26 in Kumkalan. Five more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the district's case count to 1,09,898.
