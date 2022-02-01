Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
Body of man found on railway tracks in Pratapgarh, murder suspected

Pratapgarh police suspect that the man, believed to in mid-thirties, was murdered and the body thrown on the tracks to cover up the crime
Pratapgarh police said efforts have been launched to identify the man and the exact circumstances of his death would be ascertained only after post mortem report comes in.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Body of an unidentified man with his hand and head severed was found on the railway tracks in Kunda area of Pratapgarh on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police suspect that the man, believed to in mid-thirties, was murdered and the body thrown on the tracks to cover up the crime.

According to reports, loco driver of Ganga Gomti Express spotted the body at around 500 metres away from Mawai railway crossing and stopped the train.

He informed the control room following which police reached the spot and removed the body. The head and the hand were lying away from the tracks while the torso was in the middle of the track.

Circle officer Ajeet Kumar Singh said efforts have been launched to identify the man and the exact circumstances of his death would be ascertained only after post mortem report comes in.

